Local new wave band Classic Face announce debut single Pneumasthmatic

Local new wave band Classic Face are set to debut their first single, Pneumasthmatic, on Friday, June 19.

The recently formed group, featuring Michael Strong, Veronica Zurzolo, Axel Carrington and Mick Colangelo, are releasing the track via Auxiliary Records, bringing together guitars, drums and synths to encapsulate “the feeling of going through life while your body and brain threaten total revolt.”

Composed, performed, and arranged by Classic Face and with lyrics and production by Michael Strong, the track navigates themes of perseverance, anxiety and emotional overwhelm and is influenced by the music of Prince, Talking Heads, Devo and LCD Soundsystem.

Classic Face’s Pneumasthmatic is out Friday, June 19, 2026 via Auxiliary Records.

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