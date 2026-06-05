Saint Etienne say Farewell with final tour

English dance-pop trio Saint Etienne are bringing their Farewell Tour to Perth this summer, hitting Freo.Social on Tuesday, December 1.

Performing their classic hits on stages across Oceania, the tour follows their final studio album released last year, International, which saw the band back in the UK’s Top 10.

Formed in early-90s Greater London and achieving early success with their debut single, a cover of Neil Young’s Only Love Can Break Your Heart, the group’s discography includes well-known tracks Spring, Nothing Can Stop Us, You’re In A Bad Way, He’s On The Phone and Wood Cabin.

Saint Etienne’s first studio album, Foxbase Alpha, received a 1992 Mercury nomination, while their subsequent record, So Tough, charted in the UK’s Top 10, leading the group to become the first ever band to broadcast live from Glastonbury Festival.

Saint Etienne bring their Farewell Tour to Freo.Social on Tuesday, December 1, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

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