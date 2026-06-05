Evanescence find Sanctuary down under with 2027 tour dates

US rock band Evanescence have just announced their return with a 2027 tour around Australia and New Zealand, celebrating their extensive catalogue and supporting the release of their new album, Sanctuary.

The Australian leg of the tour will begin at Perth’s RAC Arena on Friday, March 5, with following shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Fans will be taken through a vast array of material including singles Bring Me To Life, Going Under and My Immortal from their debut album Fallen, right through to their new album Sanctuary, which includes hits such as Afterlife and Who Will You Follow.

The band’s last visit to Perth came in late 2025 as guests on Metallica’s M72 World Tour and also included a headline performance at Metro City. Prior to that, they celebrated 20 years of their debut album with a tour in August 2023.

Fallen, released in the early 2000s, earned them two Grammy Awards and achieved diamond certification in the United States. Nearly a quarter of a century later, in 2025, Evanescence recorded their first #1 Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with Afterlife.

The Australian dates follow on from successful tours across North America, the UK, Europe, South-east Asia and Japan.

Evanescence play RAC Arena on Friday, March 5, 2027. Tickets are on sale Friday, June 12, from livenation.com.au. Anyone who has pre-ordered the new album Sanctuary will have early access to artist presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, June 9.

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