Bryson Tiller announces Neo Trapsoul Tour dates

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling artist Bryson Tiller has announced an Australian tour this summer, with tickets on sale today.

The Kentucky-based R&B and trap-soul artist kicks off The Neo Trapsoul Tour at Perth’s RAC Arena on Tuesday, January 19, before hitting stages in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland.

Canadian-Bahraini R&B duo Majid Jordan will join Tiller as special guests for the full run of dates.

The tour announcement follows the release of Tiller’s new single, IT’S OK, the first taste from his sixth studio album.

In October last year, Tiller celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his debut TRAPSOUL and released his double album Solace & The Vices. His collaboration with Chris Brown on their hit, It Depends, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s R&B Digital Song Sales Chart, peaked at #16 on the Billboard Hot 100 and received two Grammy nominations.

Bryson Tiller’s Neo Trapsoul Tour hits RAC Arena on Tuesday, January 19, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from livenation.com.au

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