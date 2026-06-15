US musician and entertainer Oliver Tree passes away aged 32

US musician, filmmaker and entertainer Oliver Tree has reportedly died at the age of 32.

According to Alternative Press, Tree was among six people killed when the helicopter he was travelling in collided with another aircraft over Rio de Janeiro on Sunday morning before crashing in the city’s western zone.

Also reported to have been on board were popular Argentine YouTuber and content creator Gaspar Prim (“Gaspi”), independent filmmaker Lucas Vignale, Brazilian music producer Lucas Brito Chaves, and the two helicopter pilots.

Officials have confirmed an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision.

Tree was in Brazil as part of his Love You Madly, Hate You Badly world tour, which began earlier this year and included more than 70 dates across the world. Australian shows—including a Perth performance at Metro City in October—were scheduled for later this year.

Oliver Tree first rose to fame in 2016 through viral Vine videos and his hit song When I’m Down. He later propelled his music career to international status with his 2018 EP Alien Boy, 2020 debut album Ugly Is Beautiful, and subsequent global streaming hits, including Life Goes On and Miss You.

Tree made his Australian live debut at Laneway Festival in 2020, returning more recently in 2023 for his Alone in a Crowd World Tour, which included a Perth date at Metro City.

RIP Oliver Tree (1993–2026). Follow X-Press on Facebook and sign up to our newsletter for further updates on this story.

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