Cat Power announces The Greatest Australian tour

Cat Power has announced a tour of Australia and New Zealand celebrating the 20th anniversary of her seminal 2006 album, The Greatest.

Following a run of dates in New Zealand and across Australia, the tour wraps up at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Friday, December 11.

Recorded in Memphis with members of the legendary Hi Rhythm section, The Greatest saw Cat Power, aka Chan Marshall, step into the warm glow of Southern soul on her seventh studio album. Drifting through themes of heartbreak, survival, longing and grace, the record revealed a new side to its creator with its understated emotional weight, from the slow-burning sway of Living Proof to the bruised beauty of the title track.

To also mark the milestone of the record, a 20th anniversary edition of The Greatest will be reissued on Friday, July 10, via Matador Records, featuring a limited-edition reprint of the album’s original pink foil cover art, as well as pink vinyl.

Cat Power plays Astor Theatre on Friday, December 11, 2026. Tickets are on sale Friday, June 19 from lovepolice.com.au

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