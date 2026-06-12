Blindboy brings ‘The Podcast Hug’ back to Perth for huge 2027 tour

Following a sold-out tour in 2025, The Blindboy Podcast Live returns to Australia and New Zealand next year, hitting Perth’s Astor Theatre on Saturday, April 17.

Described by The New York Times as a “cultural phenomenon”, The Blindboy Podcast is an award-winning storytelling podcast, which seamlessly intertwines history, fiction, cultural critique and politics into a relaxing form the creator calls ‘the podcast hug’.

Drawing upon his knowledge and chronic curiosity to democratise topics such as art, psychology, politics, science and music, Irish satirist, musician, author, and podcaster Blindboy offers audiences a unique and humorous insight into issues which are perceived to be complex.

With over 60 million global listeners, Blindboy will read from one of his critically acclaimed works and feature a surprise special guest at every show through meditative evenings that seek to replicate a private conversation in a public space through the language of theatre. Notable past guests have included Spike Lee, Charlotte Church, actor Paddy Considine, Hozier, and Graham Norton.

Blindboy recently won the Grierson Award for Best Presenter for his documentary The Land of Slaves and Scholars, for which he produced and scored the soundtrack, the first documentary from Ireland’s national public broadcaster, RTE, to win the award in 20 years. As a writer, he has published three collections of best-selling and critically-acclaimed short stories, blending myth, satire and the vernacular power of Limerick into fiction that is both darkly comic and profoundly humane.

The Blindboy Podcast Live hits Astor Theatre on Saturday, April 17, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from

The Blindboy Podcast Live is coming to the Astor Theatre in Perth on Saturday, April 17. General public tickets go on sale Friday, June 12, at midday. For all tickets and more information, please go to premier.ticketek.com.au

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