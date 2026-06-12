Postmodern Jukebox brings The Future is Vintage world tour to Perth

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox is set to return to Australia with The Future Is Vintage 2026 World Tour.

As part of a world tour across the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, The Future is Vintage tour now includes a new date at Astor Theatre on Thursday, June 18, after the original date of Friday, June 19 sold out.

The highly acclaimed troupe of singers, dancers and instrumentalists will be performing their new show in the group’s signature time-twisting style, putting a retro spin on everything from 70s rock classics and 80s Britpop hits to current chart toppers, movie and video game soundtracks.

“In the midst of the AI hype all around us, some folks have gone so far as to proclaim that in the not-too-distant future, all of the music that we listen to will be AI generated…we’ll gladly take the other side of that wager,” says PMK founder and arranger Scott Bradlee.

“On the 2026 Postmodern Jukebox UK/Europe/Australia/New Zealand tour, we’re humbly presenting our own unique vision of a spectacular future; one that is built upon the timeless musical genres of the past and the authentically human spirit of creativity that inspired them.”

When Bradlee started making YouTube videos that remade the hits of today in the classic styles of yesterday, a “viral” success story was born—one that quickly led to sold-out shows across North America and Europe in the summer of 2014.

Now, with over two billion views on their YouTube channel, the Postmodern Jukebox show has become an annual musical tradition for hundreds of thousands of dedicated fans from across generations and from all over the world.

Postmodern Jukebox’s The Future is Vintage World Tour hits Astor Theatre on Thursday, June 18, and Friday, June 19, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from tegdainty.com

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