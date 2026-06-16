Red Hot Summer Tour returns with scorching Aussie lineup

Red Hot Summer Tour returns in 2026 with a historic lineup of Australian music legends set to light up stages across the country.

The tour rolls into Sandalford Wines in the Swan Valley on Saturday, November 14.

Leading the bill are two of Australia’s most iconic acts. For the first time in more than 40 years, three original members of Australian Crawl—James Reyne, Simon Binks and David Reyne—will reunite on stage to celebrate the band’s enduring catalogue of hits. Joining them are John Watson, Brett Kingman, Josh Owen, Andrew McIvor, Sean Johnson, Melinda Jackson and Nicole Kurta.

They’ll be joined by Men At Work, one of Australia’s most successful musical exports. Formed in Melbourne in 1979, the Grammy-winning, multi-platinum-selling band achieved global fame with hits including Down Under, Who Can It Be Now?, Be Good Johnny, Overkill and It’s a Mistake. Although the band disbanded in 1985, they reunited under the Men At Work banner throughout the late 1990s and 2000s in response to ongoing demand. Following the passing of Greg Ham in 2012, frontman Colin Hay has continued touring the band’s beloved catalogue with a talented group of LA-based musicians, keeping the music alive for audiences around the world.

Also appearing on the bill are Perth favourites Birds of Tokyo, celebrated vocal duo Vika & Linda, Fremantle rock stalwarts Eskimo Joe, pop-rock icons Boom Crash Opera and acclaimed singer-songwriter Ella Hooper.

Birds of Tokyo have become one of Australia’s biggest contemporary rock acts since emerging from Perth in the early 2000s, with five ARIA Top 3 albums and a string of hits including Good Lord, Lanterns, Plans and Two of Us.

From their Tongan roots singing in church to touring the world with The Black Sorrows, Vika & Linda have established themselves as two of Australia’s most revered vocalists. The Melbourne-born sisters are celebrated for their powerful harmonies, genre-spanning career and acclaimed collaborations with artists including Paul Kelly and Kasey Chambers.

Arriving off the back of their latest single Miracle Cure, Fremantle trio Eskimo Joe continue to build on a career that includes six studio albums, eight ARIA Awards and nearly one million records sold worldwide.

Boom Crash Opera bring a catalogue packed with Australian classics including Great Wall, Onion Skin, The Best Thing and Dancing in the Storm, while Ella Hooper continues her solo evolution, blending country-Americana influences with the songwriting flair that first made her a star in Killing Heidi.

Red Hot Summer Tour hits Sandalford Wines on Saturday, November 14, 2026. Tickets are on sale Thursday, June 25 from redhotsummertour.com.au

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