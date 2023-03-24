US comedian Nate Bargatze’s ‘The Be Funny Tour’ is coming to Perth

After selling out shows across the world, American stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is on his way to Perth. The Be Funny Tour hits Astor Theatre on Friday, August 4.

Hailing from Tennessee, Nate Bargatze’s first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid premiered globally with rave reviews, and recently released his highly anticipated second special, The Greatest Average American.

Bargatze is known for his clean and relatable style of comedy, evident in his 10 appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He also appeared on Conan four times, was a recurring guest on @midnight, and had his own Comedy Central Presents. Off-screen, Bargatze was part of Jimmy Fallon’s Clean-Cut Comedy Tour, and has done live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times.

Nate Bargatze’s The Be Funny Tour hits Astor Theatre on Friday, August 4, 2023. Presale is on now. General Public tickets go on sale Monday, March 27 from bohmpresents.com

