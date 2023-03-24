Award-winning Fringe show team turn exciting new page with ‘Bogan Literature’

After eight years of sell out shows, the multi-award winning team behind one of WA’s most popular Fringe World shows, Bogan Shakespeare, are bringing an entirely different, but not too different, beast to the stage this year. The first ever Bogan Literature show takes on Jane Austen‘s classic tale Pride and Prejudice at Rooftop Movies from Thursday, April 13 to Sunday, May 7.

With the popular Rooftop Movies space on top of the Roe Street Car Park purposely reimagined as a theatre, audiences will journey to Longbourn estate in Joondalup to meet The Bennets, a family of modest means: five daughters, an eccentric father and a doting mother. Their matriarch, Mrs Bennet, has grand ambition for her girls; she seeks a prize. A prize that would mean security, prosperity and status for generations to come; what all young ladies must certainly dream of – a hubby with a decent job, nice house and a bunch of cash.

The tale begins as word of a couple of young bachelors that have just taken up residence nearby at the Netherfield Park estate in Hillarys, has reached the Bennets. What’s more, rumour has it that these two boys are rather successful FIFO workers. The time has come for the Bennet girls to mobilise. Leading the charge, their two eldest; Jane, the kind-hearted and fairest of the family, and Elizabeth, the sharpest and most headstrong of the family.

What emerges is a tale of hapless romance, wilful pride and misbegotten prejudice, asking us “do we settle for what we believe is enough? Or do we accept the risk, strive for more and seek something infinitely more unrealistic… Love?”

Bogan Literature’s Pride and Prejudice hits Rooftop Movies from Thursday, April 13 to Sunday, May 7, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to rooftopmovies.com.au

