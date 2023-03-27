New comedy smash ‘Mono’ to bring Aussie legends to the stage in Perth

New comedy smash hit Mono is coming to Perth for a strictly limited season, hitting His Majesty’s Theatre from Wednesday, May 17 to Sunday, May 21.

Presented by Bunbury Productions, Mono is a comedy revue play in which nine comic characters are brought to life through a series of monologues in 90 minutes of wit, fun and laughter.

Mono is created by Angus FitzSimons (Senior Moments) and stars two legends of the Australian stage: Max Gillies (The Gillies Report) and John Wood (Blue Heelers) and a new star, Emily Taheny (Mad as Hell).

In Mono they will take on the roles of hectoring Headmistress, a bad Bush Poet, a puzzled Policeman, a meandering Minister, a chaotic Conductor, a mindless “Mindfulness” teacher, a surreal Sotheby’s Auctioneer, and a very, very sozzled Mother of the Bride

Get down to His Majesty’s Theatre for an evening (or a matinee) of pure fun in the tradition of Joyce Grenfell, Alan Bennett and Bob Newhart.

Mono is showing at His Majesty’s Theatre from Wednesday, May 17 to Sunday, May 21, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.artsculturetrust.wa.gov.au

