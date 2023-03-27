Angie Colman announces tour dates for new single ‘No Party’

Perth singer-songwriter Angie Colman has announced a run of tour dates to celebrate the release of her new single No Party.

The shows kick off this weekend, with Colman supporting Mandurah based indie-folk artist Brooke Bugeja‘s band Sunny Day launching their single Dad Says I Need to Buy a TV at Top Floor in Mandurah on Friday, March 31. This will be followed by a set at all-ages music festival Hyper at Midland Oval on Saturday, April 1 alongside Thelma Plum, King Stingray, Teenage Dads and more.

Colman will then head over east for support slots with Melody Pool at Camelot Lounge in Sydney on Thursday, April 13, and Smith’s Alternative in Canberra on Saturday, April 15.

Colman then returns to WA for shows at The Bird on Friday, April 21; Good Nights, Bunbury, on Saturday, April 22; Clancy’s Dunsborough on Sunday, April 23; and Six Degrees, Albany, on Friday, April 28.

Colman then wraps up the run of dates with Melbourne shows at Sugarglider on Saturday, May 6, and Shotkickers on Sunday, May 7.

No Party was recorded at Debaser Studio by Andy Lawson and was released last week. Check it out below.

Angie Colman has announced a run of live shows in support of her new single No Party. For more info and to buy tickets head to facebook.com/angiecolmanmusic/events

