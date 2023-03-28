King Stingray announce biggest tour yet

King Stingray have announced their biggest headline tour yet. The Arnhem land rockers will take their That’s Where I Wanna Be Tour to stages in major cities across Australia, including a Perth date at Astor Theatre on Thursday, June 29. They will be joined by special guests George Alice and Old Mervs for the licensed, all ages show.

Dealing in ancient melodies, earnest harmonies and rich surf rock hooks intertwined with bilma (clapsticks) and yidaki (didgeridoo), King Stingray have clocked up an extraordinary string of achievements in recent months, including the 2022 ARIA for Michael Gudinski’s Breakthrough Artist, four tracks in this year’s triple j Hottest 100 and the prestigious 2022 Australian Music Prize.

King Stingray’s debut self-titled album was released in August last year, featuring popular radio singles Hey Wanhaka, Get Me Out, Milkumana, Camp Dog and Let’s Go.

King Stingray received rave review for their last WA performances at Freo.Social and Falls Festival, while their “timeless classic” Get Me Out landed in the top ten of X-Press Mag’s Best 21 Songs of 2021.

King Stingray’s That’s Where I Wanna Be Tour hits Astor Theatre on Thursday, June 29, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to handsometours.com

