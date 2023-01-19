Review: Falls Festival 2023 at Fremantle Park
After several years spent only dreaming about international music festivals, Falls Festival landed in Fremantle this summer to show us all what we'd been missing. With an array of world-beating stars like Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X and CHVRCHES and more over two days, the headliners were sure to draw a crowd, but pleasingly the whole weekend was packed full of music talent from right across the world, and from our own backyard.
Greeted with relatively pleasant weather mostly hovering around the 30 mark (which you'll take in January!) there was plenty to do and see around the grounds. Early on in the day the most precious commodity was still shade, and while many opted to ease into things with a view from the trees, some fans were clearly there to get amongst it from the get-go.
Melbourne act Floodlights kicked off the day on the Sugarloaf Stage. With a jangle-rock sound reminiscent of Flying Nun's 90s roster dusted with Australiana, their breakout single Nullarbor was a real stand-out. The four-piece warmed up as the set went on, with Matter of Time showcasing slick bass lines, harmonica, and voices blending nicely in a rousing chorus.
Next up on the El Capitan Stage Beddy Rays got the crowd going with radio-favourite Sobercoaster. Decked with flanno and wrap-around sunnies, their live show reflected the larrikin nature of their music in the best ways. “Thanks for coming down early Fremantle, ya mad cunts!" they yelled out to their delighted fans, who all got involved in the chorus of their cover of Thelma Plum's Better in Blak – it really does work as a pop-punk song!
MAY-A gave the crowd a briefing of the words to Swing of Things so they could all sing along, and they rose to the occasion. She also gave a shout-out to the LGBTQI+ community before launching into the compelling Apricots, with the instantly-recognisable chorus line “something you don't know you want." A real star on the rise in the past few years, MAY-A already has a stack of big tunes and a legion of passionate fans.
It was time to get Nasty. Maryland “queen of rap rock" Rico Nasty bounded onto the stage as Veronica's Untouched rang through the speakers. Nasty may be small in stature, but was eye-catching as could be in her sporty fluro get-up – fittingly working up a sweat with spitfire hits like Smack a Bitch. “I see so many bad bitches in the crowd," she shouted out, also giving her advice on how to respond to unwanted attention from guys, with a fiery “Shut the Fuck Up."
It seemed everyone at Falls knew who was on next, with intergenerational childhood favourites The OG Wiggles due for their main stage appearance at half past two. That is, except for their very own founding member Jeff, who staggering thought it was a good time for a nap! After needing some help from the crowd to rouse him from his slumber, the colourful quartet delivered a set full of undeniable fun littered with cameos from old friends. Unsurprisingly, just about everyone knew the words, and corresponding dances to Fruit Salad and Dorothy the Dinosaur. The Captain did his best to dance but was shown up by a mesmerising display from a ballerina, and the elaborately-costumed John Pearce from Justice Crew, whose flips and turns had the crowd squealing.
G Flip can't seem to do anything but deliver hook after hook, and she had a set list to deliver them wall-to-wall on this slot. Sporting a red bandana, the Melbourne-born and LA based artist, producer and drummer had everyone singing along to Hyper Fine and About You. An excellent singer and accomplished multi-instrumentalist, G Flip has real emotional range as well, expressly laid bare on the more tender Lover.
Australia's reigning champions of pub-punk, Amyl and the Sniffers roared onto the stage next with the electrifying Hertz. Amy Taylor was born for the role behind the mic, with a cheeky sense of humour, plenty of moves and a glittering gold dress, she demanded the crowd's attention. Special mention needs to be given to the band around her though. Their approach might be direct, but they are bona-fide masters of their craft, especially with unstoppable shredding guitar solos, and the extended drum solo that led into a ferocious, yet impossibly fun, Security.
Ocean Alley might have taken the pace down a little, but the quality remained sky-high. You might have heard them on triple j countless times, especially their Hottest 100 winning hit Confidence, but the radio doesn't give you the full experience. With deep bass grooves central to their sound, the Sydney band are best enjoyed live, and on a massive stage. Frontman Baden Donegal's voice is breathtakingly strong, and the guitars sounded huge with everyone on stage looking like the most relaxed people there, setting a nice tone for the oncoming evening.
Berlin-based producer Ben Böhmer was next up, bringing everyone's attention back to the Sugarloaf Stage. One of the most hyped and fast-rising electro acts in Germany, Böhmer really settled into the mood, dishing out smooth but danceable melodic house while the big screens gave a cool close-up of him working his samples and loops on the desks.
Next up were Spacey Jane, and everyone was pressing in close to get a look at the homecoming heroes. The four-piece kicked off with the boppy Lunchtime, and singer Caleb Harper acknowledged how good it felt to be back home, saying “he lived just a five minute drive away." Harper also reflected on the last time Spacey Jane played at Falls, opening the fest in 2020 with five just songs, and how they had to press on through an unfortunate broken guitar string early in the set. Back for full 45 minute set this time, the band truly has the songs to fill that and more, belting out Sitting Up, It's Been a Long Day and Straightfaced, before closing with their massive hit Booster Seat with the sun setting behind them.
DJ duo Camelphat asked the crowd “is it alright if I set the mood?" and got the dance floor moving as the night set in. With shuffling percussion and pulsating bass, they eased into grooves that cascaded between punchy trance and melodic, melancholy house. The pair, comprised of Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala have brought the party to some of the biggest festivals in the world and looked right in their element throughout the set.
Peach PRC gave everyone a widescreen version of her quaint bedroom pop. Slickly and incisively delivered, catchy songs like Josh had everyone bouncing along.
Amine got straight into it with hits like Yellow and Campfire with fans moshing along to him rapping “put a hundred in my pocket, then a hundred on the rims." After that the Portland rapper launched into Spice Girl which was followed by a verse of the real track Wannabe. An inventive producer as well as a rapper, Amine's set always felt lively with plenty of genre-hopping twists and turns.
Jamie xx dove straight into the deep beats and had everyone dancing. Through his work with Mercury Prize winning the xx, and his own solo work, the beatmaker and producer gave fans a close encounter with the sound that has shaped much of contemporary electro.
In a day full of big moments, Lil Nas X had expectations high with the final headlining slot on the Saturday night, and he simply knocked it out of Fremantle Park. Reflecting on wrapping up his world tour, the rapper said “he was thankful we were joining him at what he acknowledged was a special stage of his life. Dressed like an intergalactic superhero (and with the physique to match), Lil Nas X was draped in a glistening gold jacket early in the set, but that was one of so many equally amazing outfits to come. His international mega-hit Old Town Road got everyone involved as a dancing troupe in gold cowboy hats strutted across the stage and began thrusting in sync to a sample of Ginuwine's My Pony. What more can you ask for?
It might have felt early in the set for technically his biggest song, but Lil Nas X has grown a great deal since the breakout hit, in fact by this time in the set he had grown (or rather, morphed) into a radiant matador to belt out the epic Someone Who Loves Me, and by the time it got to MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) he was draped in exquisite butterfly wings. In fact it seemed the only consistency with his outfits were that they always showed off his mid-riff! Banger after banger followed. Scoop turned into a dance-off with breathtaking flips, twirls, and breakdancing manoeuvres. After Industry Baby, Lil Nas X asked us how we felt about “one more song?" and rounded out the set with the stars and the moon rising on the screen behind him in a meticulously choreographed spectacle. It was great to see an international superstar giving 110% not just in the performance, but the production that came with it. Lil Nas X seemed truly grateful to be there, with a real sense of humility and vulnerabilty – despite being literally dressed as a golden god! It truly feels like the sky is the limit for this guy, not just as a musician but as a game-changer in wider pop-culture.
Maybe it was the fresh batch of music fans keen on the Sunday line-up, but the second day of Falls somehow felt more energised than the first. All the way from the Salt Water country of Yirrkala in North-East Arnhem Land, King Stingray got things going with recent radio fave Camp Dog and the anthemic Get Me Out – which truly already feels like a timeless classic! Like many acts over the weekend, they reflected on finishing up the festival circuit and the bittersweet journey home before them, saying “let’s share this beautiful atmosphere together" before finishing up with the joyous dance jam Milkumana.
Queensland brother-sister duo Lastlings were up next and played out a great set of radio-friendly electro pop. Despite Josh Dowdle saying he was “sick as a dog," he was afforded the light duties while his sister Amy darted about the stage owning the occasion with shimmering tunes like Take My Hand.
Fast-rising Ghanian-born Canberra rapper/singer/dancer/extraordinaire Genesis Owusu kicked straight into gear with The Other Black Dog and WUTD. Genesis Owusu employs so much more than than hip-hop in his style, with funk, soul and R&B forming his sound and live show. He looked regal in a stunning outfit and has all the moves as well, dancing along with a dazzling troupe of men in jumpsuits. Fans were then treated to the rapid-fire of Gold Chains and GTFO before the more recent hit Get Inspired. He then got the crowd involved with his best work to date, chanting along a cappella to Don’t Need You.
Few other acts at Falls have had such a recent, and rapid, rise as PinkPantheress. Having released her debut mixtape little over a year ago, she must still be getting used to playing in front of such massive crowds! She is another act that benefited by the colossal bass weaponry provided by the music festival, with the UK artist’s unique brand of up-tempo trip-pop shaking through the afternoon crowd. The young star looked overjoyed at the amount of love she was getting, especially when she was handed a bouquet of roses from the crowd. “When you wipe your tears do you wipe them just for me?" she sang next, from hit single Just For Me, looking like she was holding back happy tears herself with the flowers in her hand.
The guitars were back next with DMA’s, including an (rarely spotted over the weekend) acoustic which was great to hear as a change. The Sydney trio have a knack for writing songs that make you want to swing arm-in-arms with bystanders with beers raised in the air, and that’s exactly what happened across the ground, especially on hits like Silver and Better in Your Arms. DMA’s then went on to play crowd favourite, their cover of Cher’s Believe, before finishing the set with the rousing Delete and epic closer Lay Down.
Mall Grab pumped out lo-fi, yet high-energy club vibes, getting people bouncing faster as he pushed the BPMs and the crowd to the max.
Scottish trio CHVRCHES had a big crowd patiently awaiting their arrival, and launched straight into huge tracks He Said She Said from 2021’s Screen Violence and Recover from 2013’s The Bones of What You Believe. Singer Lauren Mayberry had a few early issues with her in-ear mic, but delivered the set like a pro regardless, with things hitting new heights when Iain Cook grabbed the electric guitar for the massive Never Say Die.
South Korean-born DJ and producer Peggy Gou got everyone pumped up with her signature brand of house and techno, kicking dance circles into overdrive with bangers like Gou Talk, It Makes You Forget, and Starry Night.
Everyone stood eagerly in anticipation of Arctic Monkeys for the final set on the El Capitan Stage, and dived straight in with the blistering Brianstorm from 2007‘s Favourite Worst Nightmare. Impeccably dressed and sporting aviators, Alex Turner’s voice was as pristine as his his attire through Snap Out Of It and Crying Lightning. Having been a solid unit for over twenty years now, the Sheffield quartet have an unstoppable wave of hits to thrill the crowd with, and you could hear gasps of delight from the opening notes of tracks like Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High? and Four Out of Five, but none more so than in distinctive opening guitar tones of Do I Wanna Know?
“Are we enjoying ourselves?" Turner asked before kicking into the more up-tempo I Bet You Look Good on the Dance Floor, and the crowd answered affirmatively turning the grass oval into a dance floor of their own. Things then took a smooth turn, and it felt like the surrounds were now transformed into a dimly lit lounge bar with Body Paint from last year’s record The Car. The band then took a break for just long enough for the crowd to get restless before returning for thunderous Are You Mine?
As the biggest music festival to hit Western Australia for some time, most people at Falls Festival seemed stoked to be there, and those positive vibes didn’t wane throughout the weekend. It was great to not only have international acts back at festivals in Perth, but to also see them put on out-of-this-world performances.
BRAYDEN EDWARDS
Photos by Ash Westwood and Jack Dullard
