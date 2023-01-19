Review: Falls Festival 2023 at Fremantle Park

Falls Festival at Fremantle Park

Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8, 2023 After several years spent only dreaming about international music festivals, Falls Festival landed in Fremantle this summer to show us all what we'd been missing. With an array of world-beating stars like Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X and CHVRCHES and more over two days, the headliners were sure to draw a crowd, but pleasingly the whole weekend was packed full of music talent from right across the world, and from our own backyard. Greeted with relatively pleasant weather mostly hovering around the 30 mark (which you'll take in January!) there was plenty to do and see around the grounds. Early on in the day the most precious commodity was still shade, and while many opted to ease into things with a view from the trees, some fans were clearly there to get amongst it from the get-go.

Melbourne act Floodlights kicked off the day on the Sugarloaf Stage. With a jangle-rock sound reminiscent of Flying Nun's 90s roster dusted with Australiana, their breakout single Nullarbor was a real stand-out. The four-piece warmed up as the set went on, with Matter of Time showcasing slick bass lines, harmonica, and voices blending nicely in a rousing chorus. Next up on the El Capitan Stage Beddy Rays got the crowd going with radio-favourite Sobercoaster. Decked with flanno and wrap-around sunnies, their live show reflected the larrikin nature of their music in the best ways. “Thanks for coming down early Fremantle, ya mad cunts!" they yelled out to their delighted fans, who all got involved in the chorus of their cover of Thelma Plum's Better in Blak – it really does work as a pop-punk song! MAY-A gave the crowd a briefing of the words to Swing of Things so they could all sing along, and they rose to the occasion. She also gave a shout-out to the LGBTQI+ community before launching into the compelling Apricots, with the instantly-recognisable chorus line “something you don't know you want." A real star on the rise in the past few years, MAY-A already has a stack of big tunes and a legion of passionate fans. It was time to get Nasty. Maryland “queen of rap rock" Rico Nasty bounded onto the stage as Veronica's Untouched rang through the speakers. Nasty may be small in stature, but was eye-catching as could be in her sporty fluro get-up – fittingly working up a sweat with spitfire hits like Smack a Bitch. “I see so many bad bitches in the crowd," she shouted out, also giving her advice on how to respond to unwanted attention from guys, with a fiery “Shut the Fuck Up." It seemed everyone at Falls knew who was on next, with intergenerational childhood favourites The OG Wiggles due for their main stage appearance at half past two. That is, except for their very own founding member Jeff, who staggering thought it was a good time for a nap! After needing some help from the crowd to rouse him from his slumber, the colourful quartet delivered a set full of undeniable fun littered with cameos from old friends. Unsurprisingly, just about everyone knew the words, and corresponding dances to Fruit Salad and Dorothy the Dinosaur. The Captain did his best to dance but was shown up by a mesmerising display from a ballerina, and the elaborately-costumed John Pearce from Justice Crew, whose flips and turns had the crowd squealing. G Flip can't seem to do anything but deliver hook after hook, and she had a set list to deliver them wall-to-wall on this slot. Sporting a red bandana, the Melbourne-born and LA based artist, producer and drummer had everyone singing along to Hyper Fine and About You. An excellent singer and accomplished multi-instrumentalist, G Flip has real emotional range as well, expressly laid bare on the more tender Lover. Australia's reigning champions of pub-punk, Amyl and the Sniffers roared onto the stage next with the electrifying Hertz. Amy Taylor was born for the role behind the mic, with a cheeky sense of humour, plenty of moves and a glittering gold dress, she demanded the crowd's attention. Special mention needs to be given to the band around her though. Their approach might be direct, but they are bona-fide masters of their craft, especially with unstoppable shredding guitar solos, and the extended drum solo that led into a ferocious, yet impossibly fun, Security.

Ocean Alley might have taken the pace down a little, but the quality remained sky-high. You might have heard them on triple j countless times, especially their Hottest 100 winning hit Confidence, but the radio doesn't give you the full experience. With deep bass grooves central to their sound, the Sydney band are best enjoyed live, and on a massive stage. Frontman Baden Donegal's voice is breathtakingly strong, and the guitars sounded huge with everyone on stage looking like the most relaxed people there, setting a nice tone for the oncoming evening. Berlin-based producer Ben Böhmer was next up, bringing everyone's attention back to the Sugarloaf Stage. One of the most hyped and fast-rising electro acts in Germany, Böhmer really settled into the mood, dishing out smooth but danceable melodic house while the big screens gave a cool close-up of him working his samples and loops on the desks. Next up were Spacey Jane, and everyone was pressing in close to get a look at the homecoming heroes. The four-piece kicked off with the boppy Lunchtime, and singer Caleb Harper acknowledged how good it felt to be back home, saying “he lived just a five minute drive away." Harper also reflected on the last time Spacey Jane played at Falls, opening the fest in 2020 with five just songs, and how they had to press on through an unfortunate broken guitar string early in the set. Back for full 45 minute set this time, the band truly has the songs to fill that and more, belting out Sitting Up, It's Been a Long Day and Straightfaced, before closing with their massive hit Booster Seat with the sun setting behind them. DJ duo Camelphat asked the crowd “is it alright if I set the mood?" and got the dance floor moving as the night set in. With shuffling percussion and pulsating bass, they eased into grooves that cascaded between punchy trance and melodic, melancholy house. The pair, comprised of Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala have brought the party to some of the biggest festivals in the world and looked right in their element throughout the set. Peach PRC gave everyone a widescreen version of her quaint bedroom pop. Slickly and incisively delivered, catchy songs like Josh had everyone bouncing along. Amine got straight into it with hits like Yellow and Campfire with fans moshing along to him rapping “put a hundred in my pocket, then a hundred on the rims." After that the Portland rapper launched into Spice Girl which was followed by a verse of the real track Wannabe. An inventive producer as well as a rapper, Amine's set always felt lively with plenty of genre-hopping twists and turns. Jamie xx dove straight into the deep beats and had everyone dancing. Through his work with Mercury Prize winning the xx, and his own solo work, the beatmaker and producer gave fans a close encounter with the sound that has shaped much of contemporary electro. In a day full of big moments, Lil Nas X had expectations high with the final headlining slot on the Saturday night, and he simply knocked it out of Fremantle Park. Reflecting on wrapping up his world tour, the rapper said “he was thankful we were joining him at what he acknowledged was a special stage of his life. Dressed like an intergalactic superhero (and with the physique to match), Lil Nas X was draped in a glistening gold jacket early in the set, but that was one of so many equally amazing outfits to come. His international mega-hit Old Town Road got everyone involved as a dancing troupe in gold cowboy hats strutted across the stage and began thrusting in sync to a sample of Ginuwine's My Pony. What more can you ask for? It might have felt early in the set for technically his biggest song, but Lil Nas X has grown a great deal since the breakout hit, in fact by this time in the set he had grown (or rather, morphed) into a radiant matador to belt out the epic Someone Who Loves Me, and by the time it got to MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) he was draped in exquisite butterfly wings. In fact it seemed the only consistency with his outfits were that they always showed off his mid-riff! Banger after banger followed. Scoop turned into a dance-off with breathtaking flips, twirls, and breakdancing manoeuvres. After Industry Baby, Lil Nas X asked us how we felt about “one more song?" and rounded out the set with the stars and the moon rising on the screen behind him in a meticulously choreographed spectacle. It was great to see an international superstar giving 110% not just in the performance, but the production that came with it. Lil Nas X seemed truly grateful to be there, with a real sense of humility and vulnerabilty – despite being literally dressed as a golden god! It truly feels like the sky is the limit for this guy, not just as a musician but as a game-changer in wider pop-culture.