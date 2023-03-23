If you have an appetite for watching bad taste on the big screen, you’re in luck, as the Trash Classics are back at Luna Leederville for another year! Hosted by Tristan Fidler (of RTRFM’s Movie Squad), this series gives the big screen treatment to some of the more forgotten films of the 80s and 90s that deserve a revival.

Showing on the last Friday of the month from March through to July, the series kicks off on March 31 with Mac and Me, probably the most beloved ET knock-off to emerge (and there were plenty of them). Next month is Hackers, the Angelina Jolie-starring computer craze movie that’s simply one of the most 90s things to ever exist. If they seem too kid-friendly for you, next up is The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 in May, one of the more insane and hilarious horror sequels to be released; followed by Josie and the Pussycats in June, the wrongfully forgotten about live-action reboot. The Trash Classics season ends on July 28 with maybe its most recognisable film, Tremors, a true video store staple that gave the kids nightmares back in the early 90s.

Not only will there be these films screening in pristine quality, but there’s also the old-school trailers that play beforehand (maybe some future Trash Classics themselves), and prize giveaways at every showing. Whether you’re reliving your VHS days or have been curious to check out these long discussed treasures, Luna Leederville will be the place to check out these Trash Classics on the big screen.

Trash Classics runs on the last Friday of the month from March through to July 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to lunapalace.com.au

