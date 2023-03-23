Rock Scholars showcase gigs to take students from the garage to the stage

The star of Lorde shone brightly under the starry sky of the open-aired Belvoir Amphitheatre in a spectacular performance that confirmed…

A unique part of their curriculum is to hold end-of-term performances at popular live music venues. This gives the students something to work for over the term and a chance to showcase what they have learnt whilst getting a feel for what it is like to perform on stages that are shared by local, national and international artists.

At the end of Term 1, Rock Scholars will be holding five gigs over the first two weeks of April at Rosemount Hotel, Indian Ocean Hotel and at their specially designed all-ages stage at their home base in Osborne Park.

Presented by Rock Scholars, Saturday, April 1 will see Authority Complex, Stock Image, Broken Pedal and friends play Indian Ocean Hotel in Scarborough with doors opening at 12:30pm.

On Sunday, April 2, Soap Opera, Increment, Obscure Colours, Peach Pulp, Sickly Sweet and friends play Rosemount Hotel in North Perth, with doors opening at 12:30pm.

Tuesday, April 4 will see Indigo State, Sunbleach, Breakfast at Midnight and friends play Rosemount Hotel from 5:30pm.

On Wednesday, April 5, Rock Scholars presents the Adult Program Show with The Pretty Audinaries, RockSalt and The Mavericks at Rosemount Hotel from 7:00pm.

On Saturday, April 8, Detour, Homage, Waistline, Velvet Valenteen and Just Jupiter will play at Rock Scholars from 6:30pm.

The Rosemount Hotel and Indian Ocean Hotel shows are open to all ages but underage'rs must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Rock Scholars show is open to all ages.

Rock Scholars will hold a series of student showcases from Saturday, April 1 until Saturday, April 8, 2023. Tickets are available now from Oztix