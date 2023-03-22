Carnarvon to light up with Solar Eclipse celebrations

Carnarvon is gearing up for an unforgettable experience as it prepares for the upcoming Solar Eclipse on Thursday, April 20. The event will be marked by a series of exciting activities and events that will take place throughout the week, leading up to the highly-anticipated Symphony of Music event on eclipse day.

The Symphony of Music event will highlight the week-long celebration, featuring members of the Perth Symphony Orchestra and special guests, Narli Ensemble, Caravana Sun and the Murphy Brothers. This unique and captivating performance will combine a blend of classical and contemporary music styles in celebration of the Solar Eclipse.

To kick off the week-long festivities, Dr John Goldsmith will launch the Visions of the Cosmos exhibition at the Shire of Carnarvon’s Library and Art Gallery on Friday, April 14. Visions of the Cosmos is a collaboration by several of Western Australia’s most accomplished astro-photographers and presents an extraordinary diversity of astrophotography, including night-time landscapes, constellations, deep space, planetary and time lapse.

The Space Museum will host a night at the museum on Monday, April 17. Visitors will be invited to stargaze and learn more about the wonders of space as they marvel at the night sky. The event promises to be an enlightening and educational experience for all ages, with a presentation from the Eclipse Discovery Tour, which includes guest speakers from SciTech and Astro-Photographer, Michael Goh.

Gwoonwardu Mia will host a dynamic 10-day program of cultural experiences. Visitors can immerse themselves in various activities showcasing the Gascoyne region’s rich cultural heritage, including traditional dance performances, storytelling sessions, and Aboriginal art and craft workshops. A virtual reality experience, Beyond the Milky Way, will allow visitors to immerse themselves in Australia’s future site of the incredible Square Kilometre Array (SKA) telescopes in an immersive 360-degree virtual reality cinema experience.

“We are thrilled Carnarvon has jumped on the opportunity to showcase the town by hosting such an incredible line- up of events for the Solar Eclipse,” said Shire President Eddie Smith. “The Symphony of Music event will highlight the diversity of these amazing performers and create an incredible atmosphere in the centre of town for visitors, not to mention the range of other events on offer.”

Carnarvon is set to experience 97% visibility of the Eclipse, which will occur at 11.27am on Thursday, April 20. The Solar Eclipse is expected to attract visitors from all over Australia and beyond for the rare celestial event.

Carnarvon will host a series of special events in celebration of the Solar Eclipse on Thursday, April 20, 2023. For more information, head to www.carnarvon.org.au

Prev x