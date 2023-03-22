Chocolate Starfish’s Classic Album Series returns to Perth with ‘Bat Out of Hell’

Bat Out of Hell – the album and show that kicked off Chocolate Starfish’s acclaimed Classic Album Series – is back in 2023 by overwhelming demand, hitting Astor Theatre on Friday, April 14.

The show features the full Bat Out of Hell album, plus classic songs by composer and producer Jim Steinman, then capped off with Chocolate Starfish hits.

Just as they put their own slant on Carly Simon’s You’re So Vain, Chocolate Starfish are known for elevating the live experience well beyond a tribute with their signature flair and theatrics. Chocolate Starfish have won fans across Australia with their Classic Album Series since its inception in 2015, and Bat Out of Hell is a highly-anticipated return to the Series’ roots.

Chocolate Starfish will perform Bat Out of Hell as their Classic Album Series comes to Astor Theatre on Friday, April 14, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.astortheatreperth.com

