About Damn Time: Lizzo is coming to Perth

Grammy Award-winner, Emmy Award-winner, songwriter, rapper, flautist and singer Lizzo, will bring The Special Tour 2023 to Australia and New Zealand this July for a series of headline shows.

The tour kicks off at Perth’s RAC Arena on Friday, July 14, followed by shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland. Lizzo will be joined by special guest Tkay Maidza for the run of dates.

Shifting the sound, soul, and spirit of popular music and culture, Lizzo has collected numerous awards, topped the Billboard Hot 100 at #1 twice, picked up over a dozen gold and platinum certifications, sold out tours, and appeared in blockbuster films.

Lizzo’s second full-length album Special is her biggest, boldest, and brightest yet. The album saw Lizzo receive four nominations at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards recently, with monumental lead single About Damn Time taking out the coveted title of Record Of The Year.

It followed on from Lizzo’s 2019 debut album, CUZ I LOVE YOU, which hit #4 on the Billboard Top 200, reached platinum status, with hit singles Tempo [feat. Missy Elliott] (platinum), Juice (2x-platinum), Good As Hell (4x-platinum), and Truth Hurts (9x-platinum).

Lizzo’s The Special Tour hits RAC Arena on Friday, July 14, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, March 29, from livenation.com.au

