Slowdive announce Perth headline show

Legendary UK shoegaze band Slowdive our heading our way for a show at Astor Theatre on Monday, April 24.

Slowdive are in the country to perform at Daydream festival in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne alongside Modest Mouse, Tropical Fuck Storm and Cloud Nothings. It will be first time the highly revered UK outfit have performed in WA since Laneway Festival in 2018.

Initially forming in 1989, breaking up, reforming in 2014 and releasing a self-titled album in 2017, Slowdive have won fans across the world, and across generations, with their ambient-rock infused gems. Perth fans can look forward to hits like When the Sun Hits, Sugar For The Pill and more from their epic back catalogue in this performance.

Slowdive play Astor Theatre on Monday, April 24, 2023. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, March 22 from premier.ticketek.com.au

