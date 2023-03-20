RTRFM announces In The Pines line-up for 30th year celebrations

RTRFM’s local music fest In the Pines is set to take place for the 30th time at UWA’s Somerville Auditorium on Sunday, April 30.

To celebrate 30 years of In The Pines, RTRFM has expanded beyond the Somerville and will also take over Riley Oval for a special DJ stage, bringing 10 local DJs to the party.

They join 20 local acts spanning the last 30 years; the brand new, the established, the classics and some returning favourites from the heady early days of In The Pines.

With a collection of artists that present a perfect snapshot of what’s happening in the local music scene, acts include:

Angie Colman // Datura 4 // Dave Johnstone from Ammonia // Drea // Flewnt // Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse // Grievous Bodily Calm // Humbug // Maatakitj // Noah Dillon // Rabbit Island // Rachael Dease // Smol Fish // Sooks // Spice World // Split Seconds // Sugar Army // The Kill Devil Hills // The Love Junkies // Web Rumors ex Machina

2 Lubly // Ben Taaffe x Ben Em // Charlie Bucket // Ewan Jansen (live) // Jxnior // Nora Zion // Rok Riley // Yikes

This year’s festival will feature one of the state’s most promising songwriters Angie Colman, and neo soul and RnB wunderkind Drea. Sooks will bring the rawness and loud punk vibes, while Smol Fish will tote their quirky, pop-tastic tunes.

RTFM will also go back in time for the day as some Pines favourites return for (maybe) one-off gigs. Dave Johnstone from Ammonia brings a new band with him to belt out classic Ammonia tunes. Sticking in the ‘90s, Humbug make a surprise return to WA; with all members now Melbourne-based and not having played as a band for more than 15 years.

In the late naughties and early 2010s, Split Seconds were one of WA’s favourite indie bands with their beautifully crafted pop songs. From a similar era, they will be joined indie rockers Sugar Army and The Love Junkies, who have only played a few shows since reforming in mid-2022.

Rabbit Island returns to the Pines stage in her first live show for some time. Having spent the last few years honing her craft as a theatre composer, Rachael Dease also brings her ethereal voice and melodies to the Pines stage, 10 years after playing with her reformed band Schvendes.

Station favourites The Kill Devil Hills return to Pines for their seventh appearances with their swampy, dirty blues; and the legendary Dom Mariani-led Datura 4 will bring the boogie and swagger.

Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse are no strangers to WA audiences and with Gina’s haunting voice – singing in language – and Guy’s beautiful guitar work. The brainchild of Dr Clint Bracknell, Maatakitj, combines Noongar language and stories with driving rhythms in this must-see, one-of-a-kind performance.

Em Burrows’ constantly reimagined Web Rumors ex Machina is back with a new synth-heavy dance set, while enigmatic and brilliant MC Flewnt brings the vibes with his full band in tow: hip-hop at its most powerful.

Noah Dillon will cap off a massive year with a Pines performance, cementing himself as one of our finest current exports. Grievous Bodily Calm will take their unique and timeless interpretation of new jazz to the stage, melding classical jazz sounds with pulsating beats and synths; and new favourites Spice World will bring their quirky wonder to the festival.

On Riley Oval some of Perth’s best and most loved DJs will be getting the dance floor pumping. Legends Ben Taaffe x Ben Em, Charlie Bucket and Rok Riley will bring the vibes while 2 Lubly, Jxnior, Yikes and Nora Zion will bring the energy. Red Ember Records legend Ewan Jansen joins them to play live under the marquee.

In The Pines is more than simply a day of music. There’ll be food trucks and coffee from The Big Slice, Master Panda, Hoodburger, and The Cream Kombi, as well as drinks from Otherside Brewing Co, Vino Volta, Whipper Snapper, Kimberley Rum Company and Little Things Gin.

RTRFM’s In the Pines hits UWA’s Somerville Auditorium on Sunday, April 30, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to rtrfm.oztix.com.au