Mo’Ju, Flewnt and more to perform at Boorloo Heritage Festival 2023

ARIA Award-nominated musician Mo’Ju will perform at Yagan Square for Boorloo Heritage Festival 2023 on Saturday, April 15. It will be the first time the talented Wiradjuri-Filipino artist has performed in Perth.

Local talents Flewnt and Optamus, and special guest 10-year-old rap sensation Inkabee will also take the stage for the event, that runs from 6.00pm to 9.30pm in the Yagan Square Amphitheatre.

A range of native ingredient-inspired food and beverage options will round out this one-night-only celebration of Indigenous culture.

Mojo Ruiz de Luzuriaga, AKA Mo’Ju is an Australian cult indie artist and icon who gained widespread notoriety with the powerful 2018 album Native Tongue, along with three ARIA Award nominations including Breakthrough Artist. Mo’ju has been called “one of Australia’s most exciting singer/ songwriters” crafting music across several genres that has amassed critical, commercial and cultural influence.

Mo’Ju has toured with both national and international artists, and recently performed with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra for WorldPride. Mo’Ju’s fourth studio album, Oro, Plata, Mata, is set be released on Friday, March 24.

Boorloo Heritage Festival 2023 hits Yagan Square on Saturday, April 15, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to eventbrite.com

