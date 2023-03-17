Nothing But Thieves announce ‘Welcome to the Dead Club City’ headline tour

UK alt-rock band Nothing But Thieves will return to Australia for a national headline tour this year.

Having just announced their fourth album Dead Club City featuring their new title track Welcome to DCC, the tour hits Metropolis Fremantle on Wednesday, May 3. Nothing But Thieves have also been added to line-up at Groovin the Moo festivals across the country, including the Bunbury date on Sunday, May 6.

The announcements of new music and shows will mark an exciting return for the English five-piece. From their new music, they say fans can expect to dance to “experimental funk edge and 80s influences, left field sounds and builds through the opening tensions, upbeat synths and a huge soaring chorus.”

Since their inception, Nothing But Thieves have won fans across the world with a string of acclaimed releases, including their latest album Moral Panic, their 2017 album Broken Machine and hit singles Trip Switch and Amsterdam.

Nothing But Thieves’ Welcome to the DCC tour hits Metropolis Fremantle on Wednesday May 3, 2023. Nothing But Thieves have also been added to the line-up at Groovin the Moo, Bunbury, on Sunday, May 6. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, March 21 from premier.ticketek.com.au

