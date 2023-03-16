Leederville’s Vinyl Café to move on up with new location, restaurant and bar

Vinyl Café is moving to a new home. The business will relocate to a new, bigger space just across the street from their current location in Leederville. Starting from May 2023, the store will begin trading from the ground floor of The Foundry building at 636 Newcastle Street.

The move coincides with a substantial upgrade for Vinyl Café, with the new space to feature a fully-equipped commercial kitchen and bar. The new Vinyl Café will begin operating under a small bar licence which allows them to extend trading hours and host bigger and better local music events.

With some of the details yet to be finalised, the venue is requesting input from the public. You can let them know what would you like to see more (or less) of at the new Vinyl Café, including what food and beverage menu items would you love to see, or any other thoughts or ideas by completing their survey. Everyone who completes the survey goes in the draw to win a $100 Vinyl Café voucher to be spent in the new location.

Vinyl Café will relocate to the ground floor of The Foundry building at 636 Newcastle Street, Leederville in May 2023. For more info, head to vinylcafe.com.au

Prev x