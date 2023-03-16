Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets tour is coming to Perth

Pink Floyd‘s founding drummer Nick Mason is bringing his band Saucerful Of Secrets to Australia this year. The Echoes Tour will hit Perth’s Riverside Theatre on Monday, September 25.

Mason formed the supergroup of musicians Saucerful Of Secrets in 2018 to revive Pink Floyd’s catalogue pre-The Dark Side Of The Moon material, much of which had not been played live in decades.

Joining drummer Nick Mason in the group is Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp, former Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris and keyboardist Dom Beken.

“With the help of some like-minded friends, I have embarked on a voyage of discovery of the music that was the launch pad of Pink Floyd and my working life,” said Nick Mason. “It seems too early to retire, and I missed the interaction with other musicians.”

The group is named after Pink Floyd’s second album, 1968’s A Saucerful Of Secrets. Perth fans can look forward to a curated set list featuring songs from Pink Floyd’s early discography.

Saucerful Of Secrets play Riverside Theatre on Monday, September 25, 2023. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, March 22 from thesaucerfulofsecrets.com

Prev x Next »