Luca Brasi to bring new single ‘Party Scene’ to Perth on national tour

One of Tasmania’s finest rock ‘n’ roll exports, Luca Brasi, have announced their first national headline tour since the release of their long-awaited single Party Scene.

Fresh off a massive tour with Canadian heavy-punk legends Alexisonfire, Luca Brasi will play at Perth’s Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, June 3.

The four piece will be joined by special guests Eaglemont and OK Hotel.

Luca Brasi play Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, March 17 from rosemounthotel.com.au

