Make Them Suffer announce ‘Neverbloom’ anniversary tour

Celebrating ten years since the release of their debut album Neverbloom, Aussie metal act Make Them Suffer have announced a national tour. They hit the road with special guests Fit For An Autopsy from New Jersey, and metalcore locals Ocean Sleeper, with a Perth date at Magnet House on Sunday, June 4.

“Neverbloom holds a profound significance in our hearts as it embodies the very essence and cornerstone of our musical identity,” said Make Them Suffer’s Sean Harmanis. “Despite our departure from its sound over the years, the album remains indispensable in our catalogue, as it continues to this day to inspire our artistic pursuits. We couldn’t be more excited to perform some of these songs for the first and last time live and we can’t wait to see you all there!”

The announce comes after a big year for Make Them Suffer, which has seen then add a new fifth member Alex Reade on vocals and keyboards, release their new single Doomswitch, and tour in support of rockers Bad Omens.

Hailing from New Jersey, American heavies Fit For An Autopsy are constantly praised for their diversity, expert craftsmanship and thunderous, occasionally haunting, arrangements. From their debut album The Process of Human Extermination to their 2022 release Oh What the Future Holds, Fit For An Autopsy have won fans across the world with their unique take on deathcore.

Swiftly evolving from playing hometown shows in regional Victoria to commanding sold out national shows and chart-smashing releases, metalcore up-and-comers Ocean Sleeper have been making insatiable waves since forming back in 2016. Releasing their debut EP Six Feet Down in 2017 to coincide with their addition to Unify Gathering’s line-up alongside Alexisonfire, Every Time I Die and Northlane, Ocean Sleeper soon garnered rave reviews for their raw and melodic debut album Don’t Leave Me This Way in 2019.

Make Them Suffer will celebrate the 10 year anniversary of their debut album Neverbloom with a national tour, hitting Magnet House on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Tickets are on sale now from www.destroyalllines.com

