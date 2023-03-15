Reggae royalty The Original Wailers to bring the hits of Bob Marley to Perth

Jamaican reggae legends The Original Wailers are set to bring the much loved hits of Bob Marley & The Wailers to life at the Rosemount Hotel‘s Main Room on Saturday, November 18.

The set list will include Could You Be Loved, Three Little Birds, One Love, No Woman No Cry, Buffalo Soldier, Jamming, Get Up Stand Up, Is This Love, Redemption Song and more.

The Original Wailers features Al Anderson (pictured above), one of the few people to spend the last remaining days with Bob Marley, who has been carrying on his legacy ever since. As Anderson recounted himself, “in the last five days of his life he said ‘Al, I’m going on my journey. Please honour the music that we made together and make sure the band stays together.'”

The Original Wailers play Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at rosemounthotel.oztix.com.au

Prev x