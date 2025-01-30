UK rapper Central Cee brings Can’t Rush Greatness World Tour to Australia

Coming off the heels of the release of his long-awaited debut album, Can’t Rush Greatness, UK hip-hop artist Central Cee has announced his Can’t Rush Greatness World Tour, which will land in Australia this June and July.

The London rapper will wrap up the world tour at RAC Arena on Wednesday, July 2, after playing shows in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne for the Australian leg of the tour.

Since entering the music scene in 2014, Central Cee has gained prominence across the world, with his hit 2020 singles Day in the Life and Loading gaining global attention and his Lil Baby collab BAND4BAND clocking in at #91 in the Hottest 100 of 2024.

With Central Cee’s album release marking a pivotal moment in his career, the London-born rapper’s tour announcement comes on the back of three Brit Award nominations for Best UK Artist, Best Song for Band4Band, and Best Hip Hop & Grime act.

Central Cee’s Can’t Rush Greatness World Tour hits RAC Arena on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. Tickets are on sale on Friday, February 7, from livenation.com.au

Prev x