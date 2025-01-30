James Blunt brings Back to Bedlam 20th anniversary celebrations down under

After a sold-out national tour in 2024, James Blunt will return to Australia to celebrate two decades of his debut album, Back to Bedlam, with his Back to Bedlam 20th Anniversary Tour.

The chart-topping English singer will perform at Perth’s RAC Arena on Thursday, October 30, following a string of shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

Blunt will perform the entirety of his multi-platinum debut album, Back to Bedlam, on tour, along with his greatest hits and fan favourites from across his career, including the globally acclaimed number one singles You’re Beautiful and Goodbye My Lover.

“Following last year’s incredible tour of Oz, I knew I had to bring my Back To Bedlam 20th Anniversary Tour to you guys down under, and I can’t wait to see all of you. I promise to deliver an unforgettable show!” Blunt said.

Released in October 2004, Back to Bedlam marked the debut of the singer-songwriter. The album achieved significant commercial success, reaching #1 on the ARIA album charts and earning the #8 spot on the ARIA Top 100 Albums of the 2000s. To date, Back to Bedlam has sold over 12 million copies worldwide.

Blunt’s subsequent works, including All The Lost Souls (2007), Some Kind of Trouble (2010), Moon Landing (2013), The Afterlove (2017), and Once Upon A Mind (2019), have consistently secured positions within the Top 10 of the ARIA Album Charts. His most recent greatest hits collection, The Stars Beneath My Feet, went Gold, selling over 100,000 copies.

James Blunt will bring his Back to Bedlam 20th Anniversary Tour to RAC Arena on Thursday, October 30, 2025, with tickets on sale Friday, February 7 from destroyalllines.com

