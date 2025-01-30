Mojos turns up the heat with Live Takes summer music series

BASE MGMT and KRM FILM have joined forces to launch a brand-new summer gig series, Live Takes: Summer Gig Series, with their debut show set to hit Mojos Bar on Friday, February 21.

The up-close live music showcase will feature some of Perth’s most exciting up-and-coming bands over the summer, with every moment captured live on video.

Live Takes: Summer Gig Series aims to support local indie bands by paying them to perform on stage, filming their sets, and offering them free live video footage with live sound recordings for promotional use, as opposed to the bands paying for expensive high-quality video content themselves.

The line-up for the first show of the music series features four-piece indie-rock band Shorehaven, Indigenous hip-hop and melodic rap artist Kayps, dream-synth-pop-rock band Lakefield Temple, and alt-psych rock quartet Flora Road.

Both live gig-goers and artists are encouraged to attend, with Live Takes a chance to get involved in WA’s music scene up close.

Live Takes: Summer Gig Series is set to hit Mojos Bar on Friday, February 21, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au

Prev x