UB40 bring The Unstoppable World Tour down under

English reggae and pop band UB40 have announced they are bringing their The Unstoppable World Tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2027.

The group will perform at Ice Cream Factory on Monday, May 17, before stopping in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. They will be joined on stage by British soul and pop icons Soul II Soul for all tour dates.

Following on from their recent sell-out show in Australia in 2024, this tour is in celebration of the band’s 50 years in music and entertainment as well as their upcoming album to be released later this year. Fans can anticipate all of their greatest hits from their catalogue, including tracks from their 2024 album UB45, such as Home, Food for Thought, and King, as well as early hits like Red Red Wine, Back To Life and Keep on Movin’.

“We are very excited to be coming back to Australia and New Zealand! This is the Unstoppable tour, because that’s exactly how we feel after nearly 50 years of being a band. It is always special for us to reunite with so many fans and friends down under, and it will be a great celebration with Soul II Soul supporting,” said UB40 founding member and vocalist Robin Campbell.

“We have never had more fun in our careers than we’ve had on this Unstoppable tour. The band sounds amazing, the set is full of surprises, fans will be singing and dancing all night long, and we are playing better than we ever have in 50 years. I can’t wait to bring it to Australia and New Zealand, which has always been one of my favourite places to tour, because the fans are always up for a party,” added drummer Jimmy Brown.

Since their formation in 1978, UB40 have been known for their reggae sound, pioneering their unique blueprint for the genre globally. Their achievements include over 100 million album sales, over 50 UK hit singles, 11 UK top 10 albums, and major festival performances such as Live Aid and Glastonbury Festival.

UB40 bring their The Unstoppable World Tour to Ice Cream Factory on Monday, May 17, 2027. Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 13, 2026, from destroyalllines.com

Prev x