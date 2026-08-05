Northlane return with Anemoia album tour

Sydney metalcore act Northlane are returning with a national tour this November, kicking off at Perth’s Metro City on Thursday, November 5.

The upcoming headline tour will also head to Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, New South Wales, and Brisbane. The quartet will be joined on stage by US progressive metal band After the Burial, Sydney metal artist Cenobia, and Sydney metalcore band Above, Below, for all tour dates.

The tour will celebrate Northlane’s seventh album, Anemoia, a 10-track record that will be released on Friday, October 30 via Independent / Immortal Music Group. Fans can expect to hear recently released singles from the album, Cut_it, as well as many others, including Pierce The Sky and NEED2FEEL.

The new album follows on from Northlane’s 2022 album Obsidian and will be their biggest tour to date.

The track Cut_it encapsulates the feeling of total burnout, driven by a low-end groove that bends and bows under the weight of exhaustion, with lead vocalist Marcus Bridge flexing a new side of his huge vocal range.

“Cut_it is about burnout—the feeling of grinding through things when you’re completely spent, mentally and physically. The imagery is deliberately visceral, painting a picture of that exhaustion rather than analysing it,” said Marcus Bridge.

Throughout the album, Northlane’s signature electronic metal music takes on many forms, moving from euphoric trance, seismic breakdowns, and brain-bending grooves to drum-and-bass, jungle and pop. The album plays with the concept of feeling nostalgia for a time or place one has never known.

“There’s darkness here, but it’s not nihilism—and there’s hope, but it’s not naivety,” added Bridge.

Formed in 2009, Northlane are known for their metalcore and alternative metal sound, with achievements such as multiple chart-topping albums, awards, and over 500 million streams. Northlane have also collaborated with bands such as Karnivool, In Hearts Wake, and Make Them Suffer, and performed at major festivals like Bassinthegrass and Download Festival.

Northlane bring their Anemoia tour to Metro City on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, August 12, from destroyalllines.com

Prev x