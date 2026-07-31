Frederick James announces debut EP and lead single release

Perth-based English artist Frederick James is set to launch his first EP, Let Me Give You A Good Day, along with its lead single, Pound of Flesh, on Friday, August 14.

Including previously released tracks Walking Through Hell, Under The Clocks and Let Me Give You A Good Day, the new EP was written by James, produced and mixed by Patrick Carre and Simon Groves at Artisan Studios, and mastered at Studio 301.

Influenced by the songwriting of Noel Gallagher and the vulnerability of Noah Kahan and Zach Bryan, James’ four-track collection reflects on hardship, healing and the quiet resilience found in everyday life. Introducing the first chapter of the musician’s songwriting journey and pairing storytelling with indie-folk production, the EP explores family, fatherhood, uncertainty and hope.

“We’ve all had those times where it feels like life’s taken its pound of flesh.” shares James when discussing the EP’s lead single, “This song’s about getting through those days and believing better ones are coming.”

“These four songs are an early glimpse into a much bigger body of work,” James said, who during a life-changing period in 2024 committed to writing with consistency, creating more than 300 songs to date. “They’re the first chapter of a catalogue built around ordinary life, difficult years, hope and the stories that shape us.”

Frederick James’ debut EP, Let Me Give You A Good Day, and lead single, Pound of Flesh, will be available to stream on Friday, August 14, 2026.

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