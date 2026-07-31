Fool Nelson announce Keepsake tour with double WA dates

West Coast trio Fool Nelson have announced the dates for their upcoming tour, Keepsake, performing twice in WA, first at the Indian Ocean Hotel on Saturday, October 17, and then at THE Y HQ on Saturday, October 24.

Coinciding with the tour announcements, the trio have also shared a nostalgic clip for their latest BBC Radio 1 and BBC 6 Music-supported single, Keepsake.

“This song is for our loved ones, but the clip is for every single person that’s come to a show, said g’day, shed a tear in the mosh, or crowdsurfed and lost their shoes,” the band said.

“It’s pretty special to have something to look back on, something that captures that tour and almost feels like a nostalgic recap of a family holiday. We’re so grateful to be able to play shows all around the place and can’t wait to get back on the road and do what we love.”

The tour supports the release of Bad Dreams, which came out in May earlier this year, hitting #1 Most Played on triple j for multiple weeks, with previous singles all in the Top 10 at the station.

The past 12 months has seen the indie-rock band break into triple j’s Hottest 200 at #154 and ticked-off Rolling Sets Festival, The Great Escape, Wave Rock Weekender and Rum Jungle’s festival ‘New For Now’.

Fool Nelson was also noted as ‘One to Watch’ and selected as the Unearthed Competition Winner for triple j’s One Night Stand in their hometown of Busselton, the only act to win an Unearthed Competition twice.

Fool Nelson plays at THE Y HQ on Saturday, October 24, and at the Indian Ocean Hotel on Saturday, October 17, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from foolnelson.com.au

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