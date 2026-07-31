Smackwave rocker Spike Fuck brings Give Me Everything tour to Freo

Melbourne-based, post-punk, alt-country musician Spike Fuck is bringing his global Give Me Everything tour to Wyola, Fremantle, on Friday, October 9.

To mark the release of his debut album, evidence, on Friday, October 2, the tour will kick off on the same day in Sydney and also hit major Australian cities, including Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide. Spike Fuck then heads to Europe with shows across the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and Italy.

Spike Fuck first came to national attention with his debut—and still sole—body of work, The Smackwave EP, in 2016. Released via Partisan Records, the EP addressed challenging themes such as drug use, gender identity, religion and existentialism.

Upon the success of the breakthrough album, Spike disappeared. Rumours circulated only through bootleg uploads and comments on old YouTube videos suggesting a “monastic solitude, relapse, or reinvention as a LinkedIn-worthy daytime professional”.

Then in 2024, after a four-year hiatus, Spike returned sober and transformed, releasing Live from Underground a year later and fronting a full band that expanded Spike Fuck’s sound to channel ’70s glam, spiritual soul, and damaged rock’n’roll.

Their latest single release, ALL BY MYSELF, released on Tuesday, July 28, is a snippet of what fans can expect from the new album.

Spike Fuck plays at Wyola on Friday, October 9, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

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