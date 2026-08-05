The Bures Band announce third album Ozonia

Perth folk-rock group The Bures Band have announced their third album, Ozonia, is set to be released on Friday, August 28, via Love Police Records & Tapes.

In celebration of the new nine-track album, the five-piece are hitting the road for a national tour, kicking off in Sydney and hitting Brisbane, New South Wales, and Victoria, before ending at Perth’s Camelot Arts Club on Friday, October 30.

Fans can expect the recently released single Delta from the album on stage, as well as other tracks such as Avon Valley, High Tide and the sweeping, expansive title-track.

Written during a period of personal and creative transformation, Ozonia showcases The Bures Band leaning further into their signature style of rich harmonies, jangling guitars, and widescreen arrangements.

“Ozonia is a world unto itself,” said guitarist and vocalist Stephen Bailey. “It’s about searching for something just beyond reach—a place that feels familiar but doesn’t quite exist. The album became our way of mapping that journey.”

Drawing from folk-rock, psychedelic country, and kraut-rock-inspired experimentation, The Bures Band describe Ozonia as their most ambitious work to date. Recorded in Perth, the album expands on the foundations laid by their 2023 album Bird’s Nest and 2024 album Fool’s Circle, while embracing a broader, more cinematic and psychedelic palette.

The Bures Band’s third album, Ozonia, is out on Friday, August 28, and available to preorder now. The Bures Band bring their Ozonia tour to Camelot Arts Club on Friday, October 30, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from www.lovepolice.com.au

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