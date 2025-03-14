Tyne-James Organ breaks on through to The Otherside

Alt-rock artist Tyne-James Organ has just released a new track, Comedown, along with news of an upcoming album and tour.

Comedown is the fourth single out for Organ’s upcoming LP, The Otherside, and follows on from previous singles One Way Ticket, Blue, and All On Me, ahead of the full 12-track album’s release on Friday, May 16.

In celebration of the album, the Melbourne-based singer-songwriter will be touring nationally, hitting Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Rosemount Hotel in Perth on Friday, May 30.

On the new record, Organ has continued working with ARIA-award-winning producer Chris Collins, who produced his most recent and debut album, Necessary Evil.

Comedown was one of the first songs written for the new album, and Organ said it was one of the standout songs from that writing session, mainly due to how the song came to life.

“The drums were all created from Chris and me hitting different spots of my guitar case along with tapping cups and glasses,” he said when discussing the track’s creation. “I had a rough chord progression I’d found, and it sat in with the rest of what we were doing nicely.”

“At the time I’d been hanging and talking with a friend of mine who was going through some ups and downs,” he explained. “Drugs were at the forefront, and the enemy was the comedown. So, chasing the high was the only way through. I’ve had my fair share of this myself, but being on the outside in this given situation was a whole new experience for me. Don’t get me wrong. I’ve been around this stuff to this extent in the past, but when you’re also on it and amongst the chaos, it just goes unnoticed.”

Tyne-James Organ’s new album, The Otherside, is out on Friday, May 16, 2025. Tyne James-Organ plays Rosemount Hotel on Friday, May 30. Tickets are on sale now at www.tynejamesorgan.com

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Prev x