Pete Murray brings massive 55-date solo acoustic tour to WA

Acclaimed Australian singer-songwriter Pete Murray has released a new single, I Am Fire, along with news of a massive 55-date solo acoustic tour.

I Am Fire is Murray’s first release for the year and follows on from his 2024 single Wouldn’t It Be Good.

Murray’s newest single release coincides with his announcement of his first-ever solo acoustic tour of Australia, consisting of 55 shows all around the country.

The West Australian leg of his tour kicks off at Goldfields Art Centre, Kalgoorlie, on Tuesday, July 22, with following shows at Cummins Theatre, Merredin, on Wednesday, July 23, and Queens Park Theatre, Geraldton, on Thursday, July 24, before heading to Red Earth Precinct, Karratha, on Friday, July 25, and Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome, on Saturday, July 26.

The tour then heads to the south of the state with shows at Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, July 30; Astor Theatre, Perth, on Thursday, July 31; The River, Margaret River, on Friday, August 1; Albany Entertainment Centre on Saturday, August 2; and Bunbury Entertainment Centre on Sunday, August 3.

“I’ve never done a solo tour in this country before, so it’s been on the cards for a while,” Murray said. “I’ve done it overseas, and people love it—so it’s about time I did it in my own country. There will be some storytelling of my songs, my life, and career. The shows will be very intimate.”

Pete Murray’s new single, I Am Fire, is out now. Tickets for Pete Murray’s solo acoustic tour go on sale on Friday, March 21, from petemurray.com

