New The Art of Yuendumu exhibition brings starry stories to life

A series of talented artists from the remote community of Yuendumu in the Northern Territory are set to feature in the new WARLUKURLANGU | The Art of Yuendumu exhibition, curated by Artitja Fine Art Gallery in partnership with Warlukurlangu Artists.

Running from Saturday, March 8 until Sunday, March 30 at Earlywork in South Fremantle, the exhibition is the first for this year, falling on International Women’s Day, to celebrate the talented women artists from this remote community.

The exhibition features a series of paintings by Athena Nangala Granites, whose portrayals of the night sky capture the significant Seven Sisters story, following seven sisters as they flee the advances of an infatuated man, transforming into fire and ascending to become the stars we see today. The story holds significance in the Tjukurrpa (Dreaming), an essential part of the spiritual beliefs of many Australian First Nations groups.

The exhibition also offers insight into the experience of running a remote community art centre, with a special Q&A event on the opening weekend, featuring co-manager of the art centre, Cecilia Alfonso OAM, in conversation with Gallery Manager, Anna Kanaris.

Established in 1985, Warlukurlangu Artists is one of the longest-running and most successful Aboriginal-owned art centres in Central Australia. Located approximately 400 km north-west of Alice Springs, the centre has built an enduring legacy, gaining international recognition for its vibrant art and community-focused initiatives.

WARLUKURLANGU | The Art of Yuendumu is a free exhibition. It runs from Saturday, March 8, until Sunday, March 30, 2025. For more information, head to earlywork.gallery

Prev x