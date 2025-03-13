Bloc Party sound the alarm

UK indie rockers Bloc Party are reuniting with fans down under with an Australia and New Zealand headline tour.

Celebrating 20 years as a band and the 20th anniversary of their critically acclaimed debut album, Silent Alarm, the tour hits Perth HPC (formerly HBF Stadium) on Wednesday, August 6. With almost two decades and six albums worth of material, fans will be spoiled for choice with favourites in live form, including Banquet, Helicopter, This Modern Love, Flux and more.

Playing Australia for the first time in 14 years, special guests Young The Giant will join Bloc Party for the full run of dates.

Silent Alarm put Bloc Party on the map in 2005 with its propulsive beats, sharp guitar work and catchy pop hooks. It won NME Album of the Year in 2005 and Indie Rock Album of the Year at the 2006 PLUG Awards, along with nominations for Best Alternative Act at the MTV Music Awards and the 2005 Mercury Prize.

Bloc Party play Perth HPC on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, March 19, from destroyalllines.com

