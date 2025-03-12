Raised in Big Spirit Country brings the iconic sounds of Broome to Perth

Black Swan State Theatre Company of WA has announced their Raised in Big Spirit Country concert event is heading to Perth this month, with the event celebrating the legendary musical artists and performers of Broome.

Promising a bold and deeply moving cultural experience, the multi-generational production is set to hit Studio Underground at the State Theatre Centre of WA from Thursday, March 27 to Saturday, March 29.

Led by acclaimed singer-songwriter and Black Swan Associate Artist Naomi Pigram-Mitchell, this performance features a dynamic ensemble of the Kimberley’s finest musicians and performers, brought together for an evening of connection, pride and song.

Naomi was raised among the ‘artistic giants’ who defined the unique Broome sound, with musical influences from her father, Stephen Pigram, who is part of the legendary Pigram Brothers rock band. Now, Naomi is set to bring the spirit of Broome’s music to new audiences.

“I grew up surrounded by incredible musicians. People who shaped the sound of the Kimberley and had a massive influence on my generation,” Naomi said. “This show is about honouring them while amplifying the voices of those coming up now.”

The performance showcases original compositions written by Naomi and her brother Bart Pigram, alongside classic songs from Kuckles, Scrap Metal, and other iconic Kimberley bands.

Premiering in August 2024 as part of A Taste of Broome, the one-night-only Raised in Big Spirit Country concert received overwhelming praise, particularly from Broome’s First Nations community, and is now set to travel to Perth for three special nights.

Raised in Big Spirit Country hits Studio Underground at the State Theatre Centre of WA from Thursday, March 27 to Saturday, March 29, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from blackswantheatre.com.au

Prev x