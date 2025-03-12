Kalbarri Open Air Festival returns for 2025

After the huge success of the first Kalbarri Open Air Festival in 2024, the event is set to return to Kalbarri Oval from Friday, April 4, to Saturday, April 5 this year.

Featuring more genres this year, the all-ages event is set to bring even more of the best WA talent to the stage with a mix of rock, blues, country, grunge, punk, shoegaze, ska, progressive, alternative, and metal for audiences to look forward to.

Set in one of WA’s most iconic beachside locations, the festival will showcase eighteen original WA bands originating from Geraldton, Kalbarri, Karratha, Perth, Fremantle, and Punmu and Kunawarritji country in the Pilbara.

Presented by Jamart Sound Lounge, organisers of Dark Down South Open Air Metal Fest and Mosh in a Sanatorium All Ages, the family-friendly, all-ages event will again offer food vans, a licensed bar area, and kids’ activities, with camping and accommodation options available.

Last year, the music event featured fifteen local bands, including Geraldton indie trio RATSALAD, Perth rockers Amberdown, and Perth metal band Tears of Venom.

Check out the full line-up below:

Electric State

Highway 95

Good Strife

Applebite

The Wedges

Young Lennon

Menma

BluMetal

BMP

Wild Dingo Band

Colourmind

Vanadium B.C.

Soothe

8 Cannons Worth

Rawkus

Ammify

Bonfyre

Kalbarri Open Air Festival hit Kalbarri Oval on Friday, April 4, and Saturday, April 5, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au

Prev x