CLOSE
Music News, NEWS
March 12, 2025

Kalbarri Open Air Festival returns for 2025

After the huge success of the first Kalbarri Open Air Festival in 2024, the event is set to return to Kalbarri Oval from Friday, April 4, to Saturday, April 5 this year.

Featuring more genres this year, the all-ages event is set to bring even more of the best WA talent to the stage with a mix of rock, blues, country, grunge, punk, shoegaze, ska, progressive, alternative, and metal for audiences to look forward to.

Set in one of WA’s most iconic beachside locations, the festival will showcase eighteen original WA bands originating from Geraldton, Kalbarri, Karratha, Perth, Fremantle, and Punmu and Kunawarritji country in the Pilbara.

Presented by Jamart Sound Lounge, organisers of Dark Down South Open Air Metal Fest and Mosh in a Sanatorium All Ages, the family-friendly, all-ages event will again offer food vans, a licensed bar area, and kids’ activities, with camping and accommodation options available.

Last year, the music event featured fifteen local bands, including Geraldton indie trio RATSALAD, Perth rockers Amberdown, and Perth metal band Tears of Venom.

Check out the full line-up below:

Electric State 
Highway 95 
Good Strife 
Applebite 
The Wedges 
Young Lennon
Menma 
BluMetal 
BMP 
Wild Dingo Band 
Colourmind 
Vanadium B.C. 
Soothe 
8 Cannons Worth 
Rawkus 
Ammify 
Bonfyre 

Kalbarri Open Air Festival hit Kalbarri Oval on Friday, April 4, and Saturday, April 5, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au

x