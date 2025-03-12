David Gray revisits the Past & Present with national tour

Grammy-nominated British singer-songwriter David Gray is bringing his Past & Present World Tour to Australia this year.

The contemporary folk-rock artist will kick off the tour at Riverside Theatre on Tuesday, November 4, before playing a string of shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

The multi-platinum artist is set to perform his critically acclaimed 13th studio album, Dear Life, for the first time onstage, along with career-spanning hits including My Oh My, Babylon, Please Forgive Me and more.

Released independently through Gray’s own label and collaborating with Ben de Vries, Dear Life is described as a tale of crisis and resolution, love and heartbreak, and loss and acceptance. Fans can expect him to perform his hits straight off the album, with Plus & Minus, After The Harvest, and Singing for the Pharaoh already fan favourites.

Gray is a multi-million selling arena artist, with his 1998 album White Ladder recognised as one of the best-selling British albums of the past few decades. Gray’s massive White Ladder Anniversary Tour saw him perform to sold-out arenas across Australia in 2022, with him touching down in Australia again this year after a 22-date North American leg and shows in the UK, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark.

David Gray’s Past & Present World Tour hits Riverside Theatre on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Tickets are on sale Thursday, March 20, from ticketek.com.au

