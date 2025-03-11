The Cruel Sea return with new album and national theatre tour

Sydney indie rock legends The Cruel Sea are heading out on the road with their Straight Into The Sun national theatre tour.

Following the release of their new album, Straight Into The Sun, earlier this month, the ARIA Award-winning act are heading to Western Australia to perform shows at Regal Theatre on Thursday, June 5, and Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, June 7.

Performing in an intimate theatre setting, The Cruel Sea will run through both the new album in its entirety with the addition of a set of classics from across their discography.

The release of Straight Into Sun marks the first record since the 2001 album Where There’s Smoke and since the group reunited in 2023. The album also marks the first music made without guitarist and keyboardist James Cruickshank since his passing in 2015.

The Cruel Sea’s Straight Into Sun tour hits Regal Theatre on Thursday, June 5, and Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Tickets are on sale Friday, March 14 from facetofacetouring.com.au

