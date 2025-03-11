Perth locals LUCI tune up for debut album launch celebrations

Perth five-piece LUCI are gearing up for a massive month.

The local music collective, whose sound draws influences from funk, Afro-Cuban, hip-hop, and 90s neo-soul, launch their new single, Peak Hour, on Wednesday, March 12.

The track is a taste of their debut album, The Suite, which is set to drop the following week on Wednesday, March 19. The Suite marks a significant milestone for LUCI, who have previously released individual singles, making this their most substantial body of work to date.

They will celebrate the launch with a gig at the Ellington Jazz Club on Friday, March 21.

The releases come hot on the heels of LUCI’s two-set appearance at the recent Nannup Festival, alongside a mix of live acts over the March long weekend.

LUCI, who are former WAM Song of the Year nominees for the single Dijon, have a distinctive live sound drawing influence from Vulfpeck, BADBADNOTGOOD and Ezra Collective.

LUCI release their new single Peak Hour on Wednesday, March 12, and their debut album The Suite on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. LUCI play Ellington Jazz Club on Friday, March 21. Tickets are on sale now from ellingtonjazz.com.au

