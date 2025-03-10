Perth Comedy Festival unveils star-studded 2025 line-up

Combining the finest local and national stand-up talent alongside internationally acclaimed comedy giants and rising stars, Perth Comedy Festival has revealed its full line-up for 2025.

The program features over 70 hilarious shows, which will take place across Regal Theatre, Astor Theatre, The Rechabite, and Freo.Social from Monday, April 21, to Sunday, May 18.

International highlights include Adam Kay (UK), Guy Montgomery (NZ) Rhys Darby (NZ), Tom Allen (UK), Red Richardson (UK), Ian Bagg (CAN), Sara Pascoe (UK), Nish Kumar (UK), Kiri Pritchad-Mclean (UK), Melanie Bracewell (NZ) and Pat & Faye (IRE).

The Australian line-up sees popular radio and TV personalities and comedy festival stalwarts including Joel Creasy, Nazeem Hussain, Tommy Little, Sammy J, Wankernomics, Zachary Ruane and Alexei Toliopoulos.

Homegrown Perth heroes include Geraldine Hickey, who some may recognise on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Broden Kelly from Aunty Donna, Michelle Braiser, national treasure Bob Downe, and Australia’s favourite adopted Venezuelan, Ivan Aristeguieta.

The always popular Perth Comedy Festival Gala brings together a dazzling line-up of the Festival’s funniest international stars, Australian legends, and next big things across three nights at the Regal Theatre on Tuesday, April 29, and Wednesday, May 7 and 14.

Comedy fans south of the river can enjoy the Perth Comedy Festival Showcase at Freo.Social on Thursday, May 1, 8, and 15.

The Festival will also present the inaugural Best of the Fest on Fridays and Saturdays at The Rechabite, bringing a surprise line-up of the biggest local and international stars each night.

Check out the full line-up below:

Adam Kay (UK)

All Killa No Filla (UK)

Andrew Barnett

Ashwyn Singh (IND/CAN)

Bad Mums

Becky Lucas

Bob Downe

Broden Kelly

Chris Parker (NZ)

Chris Ryan

Connor Burns

Daniel Delby

Daniel Muggleton

David Correos (NZ)

Ed Gamble (UK)

Elf Lyons (UK)

Future Science Talks: Comedy Edition

Geraldine Hickey

Guy Montgomery (NZ)

Harry Jun

He Huang

Ian Bagg (CAN)

Ivan Aristeguieta

Jacques Barrett

Jake Howie (NZ)

Jake Lambert (UK)

Jenny Tian

Joel Creasy

Kieran Hodgson

Kiri Pritchard-McLean (UK)

Kumar (SG)

Lou Wall

Luke Heggie

Mat Ewins (UK)

Matt Stewart

Melanie Bracewell (NZ)

Michelle Brasier

Nazeem Hussain

Nick Capper

Nikki Justice

Nish Kumar (UK)

Pat & Faye Shortt (UK)

Paul Taylor (UK)

Prakash Daniel (IND)

Rachel Fairburn (UK)

Red Richardson (UK)

Rhys Darby (NZ)

Rohan Arneil

Rose Bishop

Ruby Teys

Sammy J

Sammy Peterson

Sara Pascoe (UK)

Schalk Bezuidenhout (RSA)

Sean ‘Woody’ Woodland

Sez

Stephanie Hare

Tania Dutel (FR)

The Confessional with Daniel Delby and Cameron McLaren

Teacher Comedy

Tom Allen (UK)

Tommy Little

True or False: Science Comedy Gameshow

Varun Grover (IND)

Vivek Mahbubani (HK)

WA Comedy All Stars

Wankernomics

Zachary Ruane and Alexei Toliopoulos

Perth Comedy Festival runs across multiple venues from Monday, April 21 to Sunday, May 18, 2025. For more info and to buy tickets, head to perthcomedyfestival.com

