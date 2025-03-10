Free WA-based mentorship program Sound States returns for fifth season

Back for its fifth season, West Australian-based music management mentorship program, Sound States, have opened applications for early-career artist managers and self-managed artists who are looking to grow their careers, confidence, and skill sets at the free-to-attend program.

Taking place over three action-packed days from Wednesday, July 30, to Friday, August 1, at the State Library of Western Australia, Sound States educates and inspires the next generation of music managers.

Presented by 360 Artist Logistics, the program is filled with in-depth sessions from industry professionals, including independent managers, self-managed artists, publicists, tax accountants, booking agents and radio producers. Mentees can expect the sharing of personal success stories and DIY strategies, delivered with a wealth of experience and knowledge.

Answering those burning questions and bringing to light answers to questions emerging managers may not have even thought to ask yet, Sound States breaks down the myths of industry gatekeepers and builds a community of multi-skilled alumni who are well-networked and supercharged to put their learnings into action.

Sound States offers 15 successful applicants the opportunity to participate at no cost, with at least three of these positions allocated to regionally based participants, with the program covering all affiliated travel costs for remote participants.

Sound States mentorship program returns to the State Library of Western Australia from Wednesday, July 30, to Friday, August 1, 2025. To apply head here. Applications close on Saturday, April 26.

