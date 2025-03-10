DICE announce national Chasing Hearts tour

Fast-rising Perth indie-rockers DICE have announced their Chasing Hearts Australian Tour to celebrate their latest single, Chasing Hearts, which dropped on Valentine’s Day.

DICE kick off the tour with a WA performance at Port Beach Brewery in North Fremantle on Friday, April 11. They will be joined on the night by special guests Spici Water, The Deenys and Butter.

The four-piece then head east for a run of dates in Melbourne, Torquay, Adelaide, Sydney, and Brisbane, where they will be supported by Dear Sunday and Dizzy Days.

The new single marks DICE’s first release since their ARIA-charting debut album, Midnight Zoo, and captures the raw energy of risk, desire, and seizing the moment.

“Chasing Hearts is about embracing spontaneity and pushing the limits of comfort to open yourself up to new experiences,” the band explained.

Dice’s Chasing Hearts Australian tour hits Port Beach Brewery on Friday, April 11, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from dice.komi.io

